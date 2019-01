Cats have a reputation for being aloof, indifferent jerks. But according to a new study out of Oregon State University, they’re not.

No, they act that way because . . . WE’RE the jerks.

The researchers found that most cats really LIKE their owners and even strangers too . . . IF those people treat them nicely.

So if you show a cat affection, unless it’s got a REALLY standoffish personality, it’s eventually going to show it back to you.

(Big Think)