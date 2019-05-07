It’s Primary Election Day

(WHBC) – Today is Primary Election Day across Ohio.

There’s one countywide issue and a near-countywide issue on today’s ballot in Stark County.

Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery hopes to renew its one-mill levy for another 10 years.

The Stark County District Library, which covers much of the county, is seeking a levy that would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about 26 dollars more than what they’re paying for the current levy, which will expire at the end of the year.

Perry Township is looking for new money for roads, while Plain and Lake Townships are seeking additional funding for parks and recreation.

The race for Canton president of council sees current President William Sherer II up against retired longtime city law director Joe Martuccio.

See all issues and candidates here.

The polls are open until 7:30 tonight.