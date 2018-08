Today is election day in Stark County — a special election that has a 1.49 Mill Levy on the ballot in 16 school districts for school safety and mental health. Representative Kirk Schuring, who helped educators create the ballot issue, says the Education Service Center in Stark County has the expertise to make it work. It would be a permanant levy and Schuring says it should be…the need for such help is not going away. Polls are open 6:30am until 7:30pm.