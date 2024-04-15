News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

It’s Tax Day. And Your Refund May Be Big This Year

April 15, 2024 12:48PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — On this Tax Day, refunds are looking a bit bigger for taxpayers.

According to the latest IRS statistics, the average refund this season has been $3,011, up $123 compared to last year.

Two out of three taxpayers expect to receive a refund.

The IRS is promoting customer service improvements the agency rolled out since receiving tens of billions in new funding dollars through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

The promotion also in part is meant to quickly normalize a more efficient and effective IRS before congressional Republicans threaten another round of cuts to the agency.

