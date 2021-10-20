It’s Week 10…..THE Game in Stark County!
McKinley – Massillon….absolutely!
Perry – Glenoak….absolutely again! And how about Jackson – Hoover, Fairless – Tuslaw, Alliance – Marlington. East canton-Malvern. All of the games are Giant in stature in the communities, the schools that they represent. Yes, McKinley and Massillon represent an iconic history in High School Football with this being their 132nd meeting in what many say is the Greatest Rivalry in High School Sports—THE GAME.
However, over in the PTO the Panthers and Glenoak are looking to close their season with a win, even more important…one of them will close the season with their first win in the Fed this season. To the Panther and Golden Eagle faithful.…it’s The Game. Jackson vs Hoover…both in the playoffs, but also want to raise the Federal League banner… THE GAME. Marlington – Alliance. A roller coaster of a season. The want to defeat your rival to use as a propellant into next season. To Duke and Aviator fans. It’s THE GAME. Tuslaw vs Fairless. Always one of the best small school week 10 match ups, and a chance for the Falcons to rebound from a loss, close with an amazing 9 – 1 record, and fly into the playoffs. The Game.
And, simply put, to all the teams who are not in the mix for a league title, an undefeated season, or the playoffs….then this WEEK 10 is the THE GAME for your Seniors. Some who may continue to play the game at the next level, and many who will dress in their school colors, and play the game they love for the final time. That’s what THE GAME is all about. From my perspective in the booth—thank you to the coaches, players, and communities for making THE GAME so special. Looking forward to seeing your faces in the seats, and Kenny, Mark, Denny and myself will see y’all On the Radio!