Jackson Attorney Faces New Allegations in Amended Bar Complaint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Bar Association has amended its complaint to the state board that makes recommendations on discipline for lawyers.

They state that Jackson Township attorney Edward D’Atri misappropriated $100,000 from a client’s trust.

That’s on top of the $250,000 misappropriation included in the August complaint.

Furthermore, the bar association says the long-practicing lawyer had a romantic relationship with an in-poor-health 72-year-old client who was executrix over a million-dollar estate.

D’Atri is not charged with a crime.