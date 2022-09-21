News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Jackson Attorney Faces New Allegations in Amended Bar Complaint

By Jim Michaels
September 21, 2022 5:12AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Bar Association has amended its complaint to the state board that makes recommendations on discipline for lawyers.

They state that Jackson Township attorney Edward D’Atri misappropriated $100,000 from a client’s trust.

That’s on top of the $250,000 misappropriation included in the August complaint.

Furthermore, the bar association says the long-practicing lawyer had a romantic relationship with an in-poor-health 72-year-old client who was executrix over a million-dollar estate.

D’Atri is not charged with a crime.

