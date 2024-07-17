Jackson Bank Robbed, Suspect Sought
July 17, 2024 9:55AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police are investigating a bank robbery.
The Citizens branch on Wales Avenue NW just north of the Massillon city limits was held up late Tuesday morning.
It’s believed the man had a gun.
Anyone with information should contact Jackson Township police at 330 834-3960.
Suspect description: a man wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and an ski mask.
Suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet sedan.
That robbery just north of the Wales Square Shopping Center.