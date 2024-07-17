Jackson Bank Robbed, Suspect Sought

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police are investigating a bank robbery.

The Citizens branch on Wales Avenue NW just north of the Massillon city limits was held up late Tuesday morning.

It’s believed the man had a gun.

Anyone with information should contact Jackson Township police at 330 834-3960.

Suspect description: a man wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and an ski mask.

Suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet sedan.

That robbery just north of the Wales Square Shopping Center.