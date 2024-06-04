News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Jackson Fire, Others: ‘Close Before You Doze’

By Jim Michaels
June 4, 2024 9:02AM EDT
Share
Jackson Fire, Others: ‘Close Before You Doze’
Courtesy Jackson Twp Fire Department

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Becoming nearly as important as having working smoke alarms outside sleeping areas in your home is the concept of “close before you doze”.

A decade of research shows that you have a better chance of surviving a house fire if you close your door when you go to bed.

That can help prevent a fire from spreading and minimize the amount of smoke you breathe in.

Also, as you head out of a burning house, do not go back for personal items like a cell phone.

Jackson Township Fire Chief Tim Berczik says “stuff” can be replaced, but people cannot.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Incident Sidelines City Officer, Three Arrested
3

Top Marshal Service Fugitive From Akron Has Stark, Canton Ties
4

Third Suspect Arrested in Canton Fire Death
5

Biggest Canton Road Project is 11th Street Corridor Improvement