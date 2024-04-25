Jackson, Five Other Local High Schools Make 2024 US News List

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Six local high schools made it to the U.S. News and World Report “Top-100 Best High Schools in Ohio” list for 2024.

They include Jackson High at number 57, Lake at 61, and Green at 81.

Also, Louisville High School at number 88, Northwest at 95, and Tusky Valley High School is on the list at number 100.

Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati tops the list.

The magazine says state testing and college readiness are the major factors in scoring.