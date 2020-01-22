Jackson Group Home Resident Admits to Killing Caretaker
Jacob Beichler (Stark County jail)
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He says one of his housemates was receiving better treatment. That was the reason 23 year old Jacob Beichler says he stabbed 51 year old Lisa Isom, an employee at the group home he lived in, to death.
The Canton repository reports that Beichler ordered knives online from Amazon and then removed light bulbs from the driveway so he could hide in the dark and wait to attack the 51 year old Canton Township woman when she walked back to her car.
Beichler fatally stabbed Isom multiple times on the night of January 12. A Jackson Police detective relayed Bichler’s reasoning at a preliminary hearing in Massillon Municipal Court on Wednesday. The case will now be sent to a Stark County grand jury.