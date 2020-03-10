Jackson Local Named Top District in State of Ohio
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One national web site has named Jackson Local School District the best public school system in Ohio.
Earlier this afternoon, Backgroundchecks.org announced its list of the top 50 public school districts in the Buckeye State.
Rankings were determined by assessing metrics including student-to-teacher ratio, standardized test scores, teacher quality, graduation rate, and school funding.
Jackson took the top spot, while Plain Local (19), North Canton City (25) and Lake Local (34) also appeared in the top 50. Numerous schools from the surrounding counties also made the list.