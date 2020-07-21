Jackson Local School District Releases Plan for Upcoming School Year
WHBC News
JACKSON TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Local School District has announced its reopening plan for the upcoming school year. Below is a media release issued from the district. Superintendent Chris DiLoreto will join Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News at 8:40 AM on Wednesday.
The Jackson Local School District listened to more than 8,000 respondents from two surveys given over the course of June and mid-July and is announcing its Restart Jackson Return to Learn plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The plans include three educational delivery options designed to give students and families choices, approved by the Board of Education Tuesday afternoon.
“We listened to our survey feedback and that drove our Return to Learn models as we blended guidelines from the state of Ohio with our plans,” Jackson Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said. “We want our families and students to understand we really are meeting them where they are.”
Jackson families have many options for the coming school year.
Model 1: In-person instruction: five days a week with face-covering requirements and
age-appropriate covering breaks as deemed necessary by school district personnel;
Model 2: eLearning 2.0: the same curriculum aligning with in-person instruction, taught and
delivered by Jackson Local teachers;
Model 3: Jackson Local Schools Digital Academy: a self-paced curriculum outside of the that offered in Models 1 and 2. These classes are taught by teachers outside the Jackson Local School District. A Jackson Local support specialist will monitor attendance and progress, but not teach or tutor students in this environment.
Transitioning: Students beginning the school year in either Models 1 or 2 may transition to Models 1 and 2 during the school year after consultation with the district. It is not required but it is highly recommended students in the Digital Academy remain there for nine-week increments before transitioning to another model. Face coverings will be required of all students attending in-person instruction. Students MUST have a face covering if using school provided transportation. Where practical, students should sit one to a seat. Students from the same household are strongly encouraged to sit together.
Maximum social distancing will remain in effect throughout the school day. The district will have enhanced cleaning measures in place during the school day and between school days. The Jackson Local School District will use guidance from local public health experts based on Stark County’s Public Health Alert System color. Jackson Local stakeholders had the opportunity to take two surveys in June and July.