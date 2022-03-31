Jackson Man Enters Guilty Plea in Child Kidnapping Case from Last November
Jonathan Stinnett (Stark County jail)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township man who kidnapped and drove his neighbor’s 5-year-old daughter to Illinois last year has entered guilty pleas to federal kidnapping and other charges.
36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett will be sentenced in July.
He could get 20 years to life.
Back in November, the youngster and Stinnett disappeared from the McDonald’s parking lot on Wales Avenue NW in the township.
With an Amber Alert issued, the pair was located by a concerned citizen near Bloomington Illinois a day later.
The youngster checked out at a nearby hospital and was not harmed.
Stinnett told federal agents he wanted the child for his gratification.