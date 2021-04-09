Jackson Man Found Guilty in Morgan Fox Killing
Jason McDermitt (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jackson Township man will be sentenced next Wednesday after being found guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Morgan Fox last October.
The jury in the Jason McDermitt trial deliberated Thursday morning and reached a verdict around noontime.
Fox was shot twice in the head as she got in her car to go to work.
It happened in the middle of the night outside her home in the 6000 block of Frazer Avenue NW in Plain Township.