Jackson Man Gets 10 to 13 1/2 Years in Traffic Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old man from Jackson Township will be imprisoned for ten to 13-and-a-half years on an aggravated vehicular homicide conviction.

He’s accused of killing a Lake Township man in a two-car crash back in September.

Jacob Muiter entered guilty pleas to the charges on Friday and was immediately sentenced.

There are also OVI counts.

Police and court records indicate Muiter was on amphetamines when he drove left of center on Strausser Street NW near Wales Avenue in Jackson Township, killing 53-year-old John Pappas.

Pappas’s wife Kristine was seriously injured.