Jackson Man Gets 30 Years in Kidnapping of 5-Year-Old

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 37-year-old Jackson Township man will serve 30 years in federal prison for kidnapping his 5-year-old neighbor and driving her to Illinois.

Jonathan Stinnett entered a guilty plea over a year ago.

He was sentenced by a federal judge because the incident crossed state lines.

You’ll recall Stinnett was at the McDonalds on Wales Avenue NW with his fiance and the victim in November of 2021 when he drove off with the little girl.

His fiance was not part of the crime.

A concerned citizen saw the vehicle parked along the road near Bloomington Illinois and called police.

The child was not harmed.

Stinnett and his fiance would sometimes babysit the youngster.