Jackson Offers Credit Monitoring Following Security Breach

By Jim Michaels
July 31, 2024 10:30AM EDT
Courtesy Jackson Township.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township is offering a free year of credit monitoring for anyone who had their Social Security number accessed.

That may have happened in a data breach in the township’s computer network last July.

A security contractor says a “limited amount” of information was accessed.

The township apologizes in a statement.

You can call an 800 number if you think you may have been affected.

The number is 833-215-2888.

The response line is available Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 9:00pm, Eastern Time.

Calls are supposed to be confidential.

