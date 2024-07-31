Jackson Offers Credit Monitoring Following Security Breach
July 31, 2024 10:30AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township is offering a free year of credit monitoring for anyone who had their Social Security number accessed.
That may have happened in a data breach in the township’s computer network last July.
A security contractor says a “limited amount” of information was accessed.
The township apologizes in a statement.
You can call an 800 number if you think you may have been affected.
The number is 833-215-2888.
The response line is available Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 9:00pm, Eastern Time.
Calls are supposed to be confidential.