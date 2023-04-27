Jackson Official: Costco TIF Pays for Infrastructure Improvements

Big-screen televisions sit on display in a Costco warehouse Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They will come, and they will pay for it.

That’s what Jackson Township is seeing from the Costco construction project, with the retailer agreeing to a 75-percent tax abatement as part of a Tax Incremental Financing program.

A portion of the remaining 25-percent being paid will cover the infrastructure improvements being made, including the extension of both Strip Avenue NW and Huckleberry Street.

The company hopes to open the store in late August.

Township Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez also likes the company.

he says they pay the same wages across the country.

The store is set to employ 200.