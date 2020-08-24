Jackson PD Investigating Weekend Fight at Sky Zone
WHBC News
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police say they are looking for more information on a fight that broke out at an amusement facility in the 4300 block of Whipple Avenue NW over the weekend.
Officers were called to the Sky Zone at just after nine on Saturday night.
There was video of the incident posted on social media.
Dozens of young people were reportedly involved in the altercation.
If you have any information, call the Jackson Township Police Detective Bureau at (330)-830-6264.