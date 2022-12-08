Jackson PD: Man Robs Gas Station, Quick Arrest Made

Eric Campbell (Stark County jail)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police were able to arrest a suspect in a gas station armed robbery from Wednesday morning, not long after the incident occurred.

32-year-old Eric Campbell who lists an Akron address is charged with aggravated robbery.

He hit the Circle K station in the 5100 block of Fulton Drive NW at the corner of Frank Avenue at just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Campbell was arrested at an apartment unit on South Blvd NW in the township.

Police also confiscated the gun they believe was used in the robbery.