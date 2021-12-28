Jackson Pedestrian Tunnel to be Built in 2022
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Now that Stark Parks has brought some grant money to the table.
So a planned 95-foot-long pedestrian tunnel underneath Fulton Drive NW connecting Jackson High School and North Park will be bid in the spring and constructed next summer.
Jackson Township will pay for two-thirds of the estimated $1.2 million cost, while the park system will pay the remaining one-third.
County commissioners approved the plan at last week’s regular meeting.
commissioners must approve because a tunnel falls back on the county engineer’s office for maintenance and inspection purposes.
It’s long been a safety issue for the school district and township.