Jackson Polar Bear Band SHINES in Hawaii WATCH HERE

Members of the Jackson local High School Band are in Hawaii as part of a school trip. They marched onto the pier and played patriotic music, and laid a wreath at the Arizona Memorial. In the video below they performed the Marine’s Hymn on the pier next to the USS Missouri where the Japanese surrendered to the U.S. The Arizona Memorial is behind them. The band members participate in a large trip every four years or so — previously having gone to Ireland and China.