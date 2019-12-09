Jackson Police Continue Investigating Deaths of Township Man, Woman
WHBC News
JACKSON TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police continue investigating the shooting deaths of a township man and woman last week.
They don’t believe anyone else was involved.
54-year-old David Miller and 55-year-old Susan Castellucci were found dead Thursday night in their home in the 5800 block of Hills and Dales Road NW.
Police say the house was locked and secure when they arrived to do a welfare check.