      Weather Alert

Jackson Police Continue Investigating Deaths of Township Man, Woman

Jim Michaels
Dec 9, 2019 @ 4:22am
WHBC News

JACKSON TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police continue investigating the shooting deaths of a township man and woman last week.

They don’t believe anyone else was involved.

54-year-old David Miller and 55-year-old Susan Castellucci were found dead Thursday night in their home in the 5800 block of Hills and Dales Road NW.

Police say the house was locked and secure when they arrived to do a welfare check.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole