Jackson Police Locate Missing Driver from Fatal November Crash
WHBC News
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township police have located the driver of the second vehicle involved in a fatal crash last month.
Police say 40-year-old Mario Lerario was being treated for injuries suffered in the crash at an out-of-state hospital.
Witnesses tell police Lerario jumped out of his vehicle and into another which left the scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Woodlawn Circle NW.
Killed in the crash was 23-year-old Abigail Vanest of Perry Township.
Investigators say she made a left turn and was struck by the Lerario vehicle.
The Stark County prosecutor’s office is looking at any possible criminal or traffic charges.
Lerario faces no charges at this time.
Police say speed and alcohol or drugs may be factors in the crash.