Jackson Police Seek Beer Thief Seen Getting Away on Motorized Cart

Jim Michaels
Jan 17, 2020 @ 5:41am
(Jackson Township police)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Was he stocking up for a Super Bowl party?

Jackson Township police are looking for the man who drove a motorized shopping cart out of the Acme store on Whipple Avenue NW without paying for the five cases of Bud Light in the cart.

It happened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you can identify this person, please contact Officer Vigars at (330) 834-3960. (Case Number 20-03113)

