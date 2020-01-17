Jackson Police Seek Beer Thief Seen Getting Away on Motorized Cart
(Jackson Township police)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Was he stocking up for a Super Bowl party?
Jackson Township police are looking for the man who drove a motorized shopping cart out of the Acme store on Whipple Avenue NW without paying for the five cases of Bud Light in the cart.
It happened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
If you can identify this person, please contact Officer Vigars at (330) 834-3960. (Case Number 20-03113)