Jackson Support Group Takes Action After Fatal Weekend Fire

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With a city of Canton firefighter recently taking his own life, trained members of a peer support group with the Jackson Township Fire Department went into action over the weekend.

They have reached out to their members following the tragic fire death of a teenage boy.

Jackson Fire Chief Tim Berczik put together the support group a year and a half ago.

Firefighters are mainly concerned about the family.

The fire department shared more details on the Saturday night fire, saying 13-year-old Joshua Terry and his mother were making their way out of their unit at a Harris Avenue NW apartment house.

That’s when he decided to go back to his bedroom.

And that’s where firefighters found him.

The department has ruled the fire accidental, saying the teen had been turning on the electric-ignition gas fireplace.