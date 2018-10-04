Jackson Township Moving Forward on North Park
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 4, 2018 @ 12:24 PM

Randy Gonzalez,  Fiscal Officer/Economic Development Director with Jackson Township, spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about site preparation for the upcoming renovations at North Park.

The Jackson Township Board of Trustees recently awarded a bid for $559,893.10 to United Earthworks for site preparation.

No timetable is yet set for the proposed new amphitheater, which, when completed, would seat over 150 people, under a permanent canopy.

The Stark Library is also scheduled to build a new library in the park.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First Friday and Many Other Events This Weekend in Stark County Canton Twp Community Center Develops New Activities robb hankins Hendrix Tribute Band at the Auricle is Big For Arts District kay raga nami NAMI Walk Will be at Hoover Park October 7 Fair Housing Luncehon to Feature MLK Daughter Jackson Township’s NorthPark Demo To Begin