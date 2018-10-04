Jackson Township Moving Forward on North Park

Randy Gonzalez, Fiscal Officer/Economic Development Director with Jackson Township, spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about site preparation for the upcoming renovations at North Park.

The Jackson Township Board of Trustees recently awarded a bid for $559,893.10 to United Earthworks for site preparation.

No timetable is yet set for the proposed new amphitheater, which, when completed, would seat over 150 people, under a permanent canopy.

The Stark Library is also scheduled to build a new library in the park.