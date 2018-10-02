Jackson Township’s NorthPark Demo To Begin

Last week,the The Jackson Township Board of Trustees oted to award a bid to United Earthworks for site preparation as the township begins the expected renovation of North Park.

Randy Gonzalez, fiscal officer, economic development director of tThe Township was a guest on the Gary Rivers show to explain the process, which, when complete, will include an ampitheatre and a new Stark Public Library.

When will the demotion be done and the construction begin?

What kind of stage/ampitheatre will be built?