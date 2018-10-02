Jackson Township’s NorthPark Demo To Begin
By Gary Rivers
|
Oct 2, 2018 @ 9:52 AM

Last week,the The Jackson Township Board of Trustees oted to award a bid to United Earthworks for site preparation as the township begins the expected renovation of North Park.

Randy Gonzalez, fiscal officer, economic development director of tThe Township was a guest on the Gary Rivers show to explain the process, which, when complete, will include an ampitheatre and a new Stark Public Library.

When will the demotion be done and the construction begin?

What kind of stage/ampitheatre will be built?

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Health Department’s Amanda Archer Answers Your Flu Season Questions 30th Year of The Enchanted Forest at Wilderness Center Walsh to Host Utica Summit VI Job Fair Coming To Massillon shy cellars at taste Shy Cellars Wins People’s Choice Awards at HOF Taste Malone University Students Prepare for Annual Davenport Derby