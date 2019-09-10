Jackson TWP Man Arrested for Two Murders in 1970s
TALLMADGE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 75 year old Jackson Township man was arrested on Friday in connection to a pair of murders that took place over 40 years ago. Officers say police charged Gustave Sapharas for the murder of two women after the cold cases were reopened by a Tallmadge detective. The victims, 18 year old Karen Bentz and 20 year old Loretta Davis, were both stabbed to death in separate incidents taking place in 1970 and 1975. Sapharas was acquitted by a jury last year for the death of a woman in Licking County in 1991.