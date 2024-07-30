News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Jackson’s Dingler Makes MLB Debut Against Guards

By Kenny Roda
July 29, 2024 10:36PM EDT
Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler prepares for the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The dream has become a reality for Jackson high school grad Dillon Dingler, as he made his Major League debut last night playing catcher for the Detroit Tigers in an 8-4 loss to the Guardians in “Motown”.

The 2017 Jackson grad and Ohio State product was drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft by Detroit and worked his way up through the minors for 4 years before getting the call up to the “Big Leagues”.

In his first game, with family,  friends and his high school baseball coach Bill Gamble in the stands, Dingler waisted no time picking up his first big league hit, an rbi double in the seventh inning.

DETROIT, MI – JULY 29: Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (38) bats in his major league debut during the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians game on Monday July 29, 2024 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 25 year old starred in three sports for the Polar Bears, helping them claim state titles in basketball and baseball, while also being named WHBC’s Stark County Player Of The Year in football.

DENVER, CO – JUNE 16: Kyle Nicolas #62 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday, June 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Kyle Nicolas, a teammate with Dingler on both the baseball and basketball teams, is also in the Major Leagues as a pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

