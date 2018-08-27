Jacksonville Shooting kills Gamers

Florida authorities say there are three people dead from the horrific shooting at a video game tournament in a Jacksonville mall. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says that tally includes 24-year-old suspect David Katz, who reportedly took his own life. Meanwhile, at least eleven people are hospitalized – nine by gunfire, two more who were injured while trying to escape – though all victims are in stable condition.

The cause? No one’s saying for sure – as investigators are still trying to determine a motive. But witnesses have said there was some argument and that Katz was upset about being eliminated from the Madden 19 tournament. EA Sports lists Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

The FBI and ATF are assisting in finding out more details about Katz, who was in Jacksonville for the competition. Overnight, they were reportedly at his family’s Baltimore home, searching for clues.