Jail Time for Man Accused of Leaving Dogs, Cats in Carroll Home Without Food, Water
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jail time for a Tuscarawas County man accused of leaving several dogs and cats in a Carroll County house for weeks without food or water.
27-year-old Eddy Starnes of Gnadenhutten will spend four to six months in a community correctional facility after pleading guilty to felony companion-animal abuse charges.
Humane Society investigators found dead and sick animals in the Sherrodsville-area home last July.