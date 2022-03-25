      Weather Alert

Jail Time for Man Accused of Leaving Dogs, Cats in Carroll Home Without Food, Water

Jim Michaels
Mar 25, 2022 @ 4:46am

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jail time for a Tuscarawas County man accused of leaving several dogs and cats in a Carroll County house for weeks without food or water.

27-year-old Eddy Starnes of Gnadenhutten will spend four to six months in a community correctional facility after pleading guilty to felony companion-animal abuse charges.

Humane Society investigators found dead and sick animals in the Sherrodsville-area home last July.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Sheriff's Tips on New Conceal Carry Law
Canton Man Doing Life Term Gets Another 7 1/2 Years on Felonious Assault Conviction
Canton Engineer: New Amazon Access Intersection to be Done by July
Former Canton Drive-Thru Owners Sentenced in Attack on Customer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On