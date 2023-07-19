Jail Time for Two in Carrollton Schools Case

Left to right, suspended Carrollton teacher Mary Jackie Pozderac, school board member Michael Pozderac, and former superintendent David Quattrochi make an initial court appearance on theft in office charges in January of 2023.(Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jail time for two of the three people who entered guilty pleas earlier to charges related to the theft of money from the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools.

A Carroll County Common Pleas judge sentenced former Superintendent David Quattrochi and former school board member Michael Pozderac to 30 days in jail each.

The state prosecutor was not going for prison time in the case, despite the pleas to felony-level charges.

Pozderac’s wife Jackie got probation on a misdemeanor conviction.

A fourth defendant goes to trial in September.

All allegedly played some role in a scheme to pay shell companies they created with school pandemic funding to buy air purifiers.