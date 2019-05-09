Jane Timken Talks About the Lordstown Plant Announcement
By Gary Rivers
|
May 9, 2019 @ 1:15 PM
jane timken

Ohio Republican Chair, and Canton native, Jane Timken was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show.  She was excited to talk about yesterday’s announcement regarding the potential sale of the GM Lordstown plant.

President Trump announced that GM will be selling their Lordstown plant to Workhorse, revitalizing the plant for workers in the Mahoning Valley.  Additionally, President Trump announced that GM will be investing $700 million in three of its Ohio plants, bringing another 450 jobs to the Buckeye State in a huge economic win.

Jane talked about the partnership between GM, Governor DeWine and others in making the sale happen.

Listen to the Jane Timken Interview

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

McKinley to Host Ohio’s Electric Grand Prix This Weekend Leave Food Donations on Your Front Porch This Saturday Jonathan Adams of LAST MAN STANDING Interviewed in Gary Rivers Show May is Motorcycle Safety Month 83 Employers To Be Showcased at Upcoming Jobs Fair Summer Is Coming. Be Aware of the Dangers of Melanoma