Jane Timken Talks About the Lordstown Plant Announcement

Ohio Republican Chair, and Canton native, Jane Timken was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show. She was excited to talk about yesterday’s announcement regarding the potential sale of the GM Lordstown plant.

President Trump announced that GM will be selling their Lordstown plant to Workhorse, revitalizing the plant for workers in the Mahoning Valley. Additionally, President Trump announced that GM will be investing $700 million in three of its Ohio plants, bringing another 450 jobs to the Buckeye State in a huge economic win.

Jane talked about the partnership between GM, Governor DeWine and others in making the sale happen.