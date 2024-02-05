January Weather: Less Snow, Near-Average Temps

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Except for snowfall, a pretty average January at the CAK weather station.

The temperature averaged 29.1 degrees last month, which is about one degree above normal.

Precipitation was a bit above the norm at 3.59 inches, but much of that was rain.

In fact, an inch of rain fell between January 9 and 10.

Snowfall last month was 7.8 inches, more than five inches below average.

That’s 10.7 inches for the season.