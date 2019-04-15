Jason Kipnis Activated; Lindor Getting Closer

Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis celebrates with teammates after his solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:

Activated 2B JASON KIPNIS (#22) from the 10-day Injured List.

Designated INF BRAD MILLER for assignment.

Sent SS FRANCISCO LINDOR (left ankle sprain) on a rehab assignment to AAA Columbus.

Kipnis, 32, opened the season on the Injured List after suffering a right calf strain on March 20. He was limited to 10 games this spring due to hip, quad and calf injuries and began a rehab assignment in Columbus on April 5, appearing in six games. Today’s activation marks his 2019 debut.