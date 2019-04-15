Jason Kipnis Activated; Lindor Getting Closer

The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:
Activated 2B JASON KIPNIS (#22) from the 10-day Injured List.
Designated INF BRAD MILLER for assignment.
Sent SS FRANCISCO LINDOR (left ankle sprain) on a rehab assignment to AAA Columbus.
Kipnis, 32, opened the season on the Injured List after suffering a right calf strain on March 20. He was limited to 10 games this spring due to hip, quad and calf injuries and began a rehab assignment in Columbus on April 5, appearing in six games. Today’s activation marks his 2019 debut.