Jayland Shooting: FOP, BEOSC, AG Statements

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron FOP Lodge 7 released a statement on the Jayland Walker shooting incident following release of the bodycam footage.

They say the number of shots fired is consistent with use of force protocol, with Jayland Walker reaching for his waistband and then putting his arm up.

They ask the public to reserve judgment until the conclusion of the BCI investigation, but they believe that will justify the action of the officers.

AG David Yost released a statement, asking any witnesses to please come forward in order to make for a fully truthful investigation by his BCI team.

Yost says before anyone draws conclusions, a full investigation must take place.

The group Black Elected Officials of Summit County wants police to use de-escalation techniques when it comes to crowd control.

They urge not sending in the National Guard.

They say people need the opportunity to speak their minds as part of the grieving process.