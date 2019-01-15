Jeff Twiddy Named New Louisville Leopards Football Head Coach

Jeff Twiddy was officially named the new head football coach of the Louisville Leopards at the Louisville Board of Education meeting last night.

Twiddy replaces longtime coach John DeMarco, whose contract was not renewed.

Twiddy arrives from Meadowbrook High School, where he compiled a 28-17 record in four seasons as head coach. He led the Colts to the Division 5, Region 19 championship game last season, losing to Johnstown-Monroe in the Elite Eight. He took Meadowbrook to their first ever playoff appearance in his first season with the Colts in 2015.

Twiddy was an assistant coach at McKinley under Ron Johnson before departing for Meadowbrook.

Coach Twiddy said this, from LouisvilleLeopards.org…

“I’m happy to be here, happy to be home. Obviously Louisville is a storied tradition football program in Ohio and I’m just honored and privileged to be part of that. We’re going to do some things a little different, we’re going to have some fun and win some football games.”