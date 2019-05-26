Jefferson Man Arrested in Paris Abduction
Franklin Grunwald (Stark County jail)
(WHBC) – A 50-year-old Jefferson County man is charged with kidnapping for taking a mentally challenged woman from the Paris Township group home she lived in earlier this month.
Franklin Grunwald of Bergholz was arrested on Friday according to jail records.
He’s held on $100,000 bond.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was removed from her Robertsville Avenue SE home back on May 4th.
She was later found in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.
No word on her condition.