Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time? Who will it be?
In this image released by ABC, contestants, from left, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter appear on the set of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," in Los Angeles. The all-time top “Jeopardy!” money winners; Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer, will compete in a rare prime-time edition of the TV quiz show which will air on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)
Tonight’s the night folks! The process of determining The Greatest of ALL time on Jeopardy begins.
For the first time ever, Jeopardy will air in prime time – 8:00pm on ABC. And the contestants are no strangers to the Jeopardy stage.
They are the three highest earning contestants. Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer, will compete in the best-of-seven tournament with a top prize of $1 million.
The contestants will compete in a series of matches and the first to win three will be crowned the winner. To full games will be played each evening with their cash totals being added together to determine the winner of the match. Again, the first three wins the grand prize!
Make a friendly wager with family members….my Mom has James, I have Brad and Jordan has Ken. Here we go!