Jerome Corsi -Hopes Assange Will Clear Up the Russian Collusion Story
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 11:36 AM

Following the arrest of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, author and investigative reporter, Dr. Jerome Corsi allowed WHBC’s Gary Rivers to interview him on the story.

Corsi, as you may know, was dragged into the Mueller investigation last year and interrogated for over 40 hours by government agents for his alleged role in serving as an intermediary between President Trump,  and advisor Roger Stone and Assange.  No charges were filed and Corsi maintains he has never spoken to Assange.

Gary asked him several pointed questions:

  • Is Assange being prosecuted unfairly?
  • Is Assange a journalist or a spy?
  • Is this a First Amendment issue?
  • Why is he not facing rape charges— which were the original charges that led him to flee to the Ecuadoran embassy?

Jerome’s Book:

Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt”

Amazon

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

72 Films To Be Featured at Upcoming Canton Film Fest Allyson Blake CASA Juvenile Courts Seek Volunteer Advocates for Children Should We Still Be Using Bar Soap? En-Rich-Ment Has a New Take on “The Wiz” What The Arrest of Julian Assange Means Attorney Dick Kuhn Speaks to Gary Rivers on Law Day Events and Retiring Judge John Haas