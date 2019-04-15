Jerome Corsi -Hopes Assange Will Clear Up the Russian Collusion Story

Following the arrest of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, author and investigative reporter, Dr. Jerome Corsi allowed WHBC’s Gary Rivers to interview him on the story.

Corsi, as you may know, was dragged into the Mueller investigation last year and interrogated for over 40 hours by government agents for his alleged role in serving as an intermediary between President Trump, and advisor Roger Stone and Assange. No charges were filed and Corsi maintains he has never spoken to Assange.

Gary asked him several pointed questions:

Is Assange being prosecuted unfairly?

Is Assange a journalist or a spy?

Is this a First Amendment issue?

Why is he not facing rape charges— which were the original charges that led him to flee to the Ecuadoran embassy?

Jerome’s Book:

Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt”

