Jerzee’s Sports Grille Takes Extra Measures to Ensure Safe Reopening
NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s another big day for many business owners in Ohio. After being allowed to reopen for outdoor dining on Friday, bars and restaurants in the Buckeye State are able to offer indoor dining as of this morning.
While for some, the transition to indoor dining presents a new challenge, at least one area restaurant waited until today to reopen and offer both options, to make sure it was done the correct way.