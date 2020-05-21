      Breaking News
Thursday Update: State Provides Updates on Sports Training and Wedding Season

Jerzee’s Sports Grille Takes Extra Measures to Ensure Safe Reopening

Noah Hiles
May 21, 2020 @ 1:48pm

NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s another big day for many business owners in Ohio. After being allowed to reopen for outdoor dining on Friday, bars and restaurants in the Buckeye State are able to offer indoor dining as of this morning.

While for some, the transition to indoor dining presents a new challenge, at least one area restaurant waited until today to reopen and offer both options, to make sure it was done the correct way.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon