Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement
Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am. Here’s the letter he penned:
|Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding the announced retirement of Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel in 2023:
“Jim Tressel is often referred to as a champion, and he has embodied that term in his leadership as President of Youngstown State University. Not only has he championed the cause of YSU, but he has been a champion for the Mahoning Valley, a champion for investing in Ohio’s workforce and furthering economic development through university partnerships, and a champion for higher education across Ohio. Youngstown State has always been an important asset to the Mahoning Valley, and President’s Tressel’s work during his tenure has only solidified its importance. President Tressel will be deeply missed at YSU. Fran and I extend our best wishes to Jim and Ellen and their family, as well as thanks for a job well done.”
-30-