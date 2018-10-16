Jim Tressel To Speak At Massillon Rotary

Massillon Rotary’s Linda Littman & Sammy Kay Smith joined Gary Rivers Tuesday morning in studio to invite listeners to hear former Buckeye Coach Jim Tressell at their upcoming events.

The Massillon Rotary is celebrating the over-100-year-old rivalry between the Massillon Tigers and the Canton McKinley Bulldogs, the biggest game in high school football.

Every year, the Massillon and Canton Rotary clubs join together to celebrate the rivalry with the coaches and captains of both teams, and the mayors of our neighboring cities. This year, the celebration is getting a little more exciting, with Jim Tressel, former OSU Head Coach and current President of Youngstown State University, joining them for the luncheon.

President Tressel will be the keynote speaker for the lunch, along with lots of fun from both cities and a performance from the Greatest Show in High School Football, the Massillon Tiger Swing Band.

This luncheon will be taking place on Friday, October 26th, with the doors opening at 11:00am and lunch served at 11:30am.

This meeting is open to the public, but tickets are required in advance. Tickets include a full lunch, dessert, beverages, and lots of entertainment.