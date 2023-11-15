Jimmy Kimmel To Host Oscars For 4th Time

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Kimmel’s return on Wednesday.

ABC is returning to its late-night host a year after bringing Kimmel back for a 2023 ceremony that drew 18.7 million viewers, the most since 2020’s pre-pandemic broadcast.

In the wake of Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Kimmel led a cautious ceremony that helped stabilize the Academy Awards after years of turmoil.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.