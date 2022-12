ORRVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The JM Smucker Company is expanding again in Orrville.

A proposed 29,000 square foot building will house a research and development center in support of Smucker’s “Uncrustables” brand of pre-made, handheld sandwiches found in the frozen food aisle.

They hope to have the center running in a year with 35 new jobs.