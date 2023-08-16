State, County ‘Job and Family’ Set to Help Displaced Republic Employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services deploys a Rapid Response when they learn of a larger loss of jobs.

Even though they haven’t gotten the WARN notice from Republic, they are already working with the county Ohio Means Jobs office on 30th Street NW to assist workers losing employment.

Rapid Response is a federally-funded program.

They can help with training and new opportunities.