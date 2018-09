OhioMeansJobs Stark County will be teaming up with the city of Massillon, Massillon Parks and Recreation, Massillon WestStark Chamber of Commerce, The Independent/ ZipRecruiter, Mix 94.1 and NewsTalk 1480 WHBC to produce the 2018 Massillon Job Fair, Wednesday, October 3rd, 9am-noon at the Massillon Recreation Center.