Joe Burrow to the Title?

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass in the first half of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sports, Joe Burrow and More…

Grammy’s will be held Sunday February 5

Oscar nominations will be announced tomorrow morning

Avatar: The Way of Water” is the #1 movie at the box office for the 6th week in a row

Avatar 2” has now passed $2 Billion at the global box office

Top movies at the box office

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: $19.7 million “Puss In Boots 2”: $11.5 million “Missing”: $9.3 million “M3GAN”: $9.1 million “A Man Called Otto”: $9 million

NFL playoffs

KC over Jacksonville 27-20

Philly put it on the Giants 38-7

Cincy beat up Buffalo 27-10

OMG, the Dallas kicker Maher missed another extra point. It was blocked, but it didn’t look like it had a chance.

49ers held on to beat Dallas 19-12

NFC and AFC Championships are set

Philadelphia hosts San Francisco 3pm Sunday

The Eagles are an early 2.5pt. favorite

Chiefs host the Bengals in a rematch of last years’ AFC Championship

Kickoff is at 6:30 with Kansas City an early 1pt. Home favorite

Shannon Sharpe issued and apology for his outburst at the Grizzlies, Lakers game on Friday night

During a three-minute opening monologue on “Undisputed,”

Sharpe apologized to the fans, Jeanie Buss, the Lakers organization, the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, LeBron James, his network and even his stylist for the unwanted attention.

In a new survey, people were asked which was their least favorite national landmarks they’d seen.

The Hollywood sign came in first

Other unpopular ones are: The Brooklyn Bridge . . . Times Square . . . and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The New Ferris Wheel in town hasn’t been rated yet.

FAVORITE landmarks included Arlington National Cemetery

Mount Rushmore . . .

the National Mall in D.C. . . .

the Pearl Harbor National Memorial . . . and the Statue of Liberty.

Pizza Hut broke a world record by making a 14,000-square-foot pizza at the Los Angeles Convention Center last week. It required 13,653 pounds of dough . . . 5,000 pounds of sauce . . . 8,800 pounds of cheese . . . and more than 630,000 slices of pepperoni.

No telling if Joey Chestnut ate in in 35 minutes.

TikTok claims you can cure a hangover by dunking your face in ICE WATER over and over. It activates something called the “diver’s reflex” that might give you temporary relief. It’s not a true “cure” though.

If you want to try it, just fill a bowl with ice water . . . dunk your entire face in it for 10 seconds . . . and repeat it two more times. Most people immediately say it worked, and then say never mind.

“The only true hangover cure on Monday is to not drink on Sunday!”

Today is Monday January 23, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

66 years ago – In 1957, toy company WHAM-O produced the very first Frisbees. They sold over 100 million Frisbees by 1977.

48 years ago – In 1975 – “Barney Miller” debuted on ABC . . . starring Hal Linden, Jack Soo, Max Gail, Ron Glass, Steve Landesberg, and Abe Vigoda. It lasted eight seasons.

40 years ago – In 1983, “The A-Team” debuted on NBC.

39 years ago – In 1984, Hulk Hogan beat the Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden to win his first WWF wrestling title.

38 years ago – 1985 – O.J. Simpson became the first Heisman Trophy winner to be elected to pro football’s Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

23 years ago – In 2000, “The Sopranos” won the Golden Globe for Best Television Drama.

Celebrity Birthday’s

The late Rutger Hauer (“Blade Runner,” “The Hitcher, “Escape from Sobibor” (for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor), “Sin City,” “Ladyhawke,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The Osterman Weekend,” “Batman Begins,” “The Rite.”) (1944 – 2019)…he would have been 79

Cheap Trick’s lead singer, Robin Zander is 70