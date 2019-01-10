Joel Bitonio Named To First Pro Bowl

(official Browns release)

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio has been added to the 2019 AFC Pro Bowl roster. He replaces Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro, who is unable to participate due to injury. Bitonio joins defensive end Myles Garrett and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward as the Browns’ Pro Bowl representatives.

“I am so honored to be able to represent the city of Cleveland and all the great Browns fans at the Pro Bowl,” said Bitonio. “It’s good to be recognized by the players, coaches and fans for your hard work. What’s really cool, though, is that I can share this honor with Myles and Denzel, but I wish all our offensive linemen could come too because it’s a group effort.”

Bitonio, the longest-tenured member of the Browns and team captain, started all 16 games at left guard and did not miss an offensive snap for the second consecutive season. He was voted to the second team Associated Press All-Pro team. Bitonio helped block for rookie QB Baker Mayfield, who set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes and for RB Nick Chubb, who set a Browns rookie record with 996 rushing yards, including a franchise record 92-yard touchdown run.

The Browns’ three Pro Bowl selections are their most since the 2015 season when TE Gary Barnidge, C Alex Mack and LT Joe Thomas were selected.

The 2019 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m., will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27, and be televised live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC.